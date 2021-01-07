Sen. Casey calls on VP Pence to enact 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey is calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump, in light of the events that transpired at the capitol on Wednesday.

In part, Casey’s statement read:

“President Trump is a threat to our domestic and national security. It is self-evident that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. I call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing the powers of the presidency from Donald Trump. This is the quickest way to protect our domestic and national security.” U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

Senator Casey also said that while shocking, the events that occurred were foreseeable. He says the events are directly linked to the president’s rhetoric over alleged election fraud.

“Their collective actions and words put lives at risk, and struck at the heart of our most fundamental democratic principles,” Casey’s statement read.

The 25th amendment states that if a president is removed from office, the vice president will inherit those powers. This amendment allows the vice president, along with other executive powers such as Congress, to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” in a written declaration.