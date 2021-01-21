‘Zip Tie Guy’ had 15 firearms, tactical gear in his home, court documents say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking to keep Eric Munchel, also known as ‘Zip Tie Guy,’ detained while he waits for trial to begin.

A motion filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Nashville argues the Nashville man, arrested for his alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, would be a danger to the community and a flight risk if he were to be released.

The court document also revealed details of what was found during a search of Munchel’s residence on January 10.

FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force discovered 15 firearms, including assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns and pistols and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the home. They also located a drum-style magazine inside the residence.

Agents found most of the items Munchel was wearing the day of the riot, including the hat, patches, tactical gear and plastic white plastic handcuffs he was seen wearing in recordings captured during the violent mob.

A second tactical vest was found inside the home. According to the U.S. Attorney, the vest appeared “similar, if not identical,” to the vest Lisa Eisenhart, Munchel’s mother, appeared to be wearing at the Capitol riots.

Agents did not recover any cell phones during their search of the residence but learned that Munchel had provided a red iPhone to a friend for “safekeeping.” The phone was later seized for evidence.

In the phone recording of the riots, which Munchel had taped to his chest, he is heard telling someone in the crowd at the Capitol that he was “f***ing ready to f*** s*** up.”

The document also revealed that Munchel and his mother were reportedly carrying weapons with them when they arrived at the Capitol. The cell phone footage later shows Munchel and Eisenhart stashing the weapons near a tactical bag located outside of the Capitol building.

The duo was heard on video calling police officers traitors. Agents also said Munchel can be seen discovering zip ties in a cabinet inside of the Capitol. He was later photographed carrying zip ties while he was inside the Senate gallery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Munchel has a record of failing to appear on at least one prior occasion in a state-court matter, and took steps in this case to evade detection by law enforcement. The document adds that when it became clear he was a suspect in the case, he deactivated his Facebook account; gave his cell phone to an associate; and left his residence and failed to show up for his job.

Munchel was supposed to be back in court on January 19 for his second hearing on the Capitol riot, but that court hearing is now delayed until Friday, January 22 at 1 p.m.