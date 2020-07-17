Watch Our Garden Grow: Blueberries and Mint

ELMIIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In last weeks segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, Chamberlain Acre’s charlie Todd and 18 New’s Matt Paddock put their best foot forward after learning from their first garden mishap. This week the two talk about two new additions to their Victory Garden.

Todd says, “I brought in a couple of things we can do in the interim as we watch our garden grow. I brought a blueberry bush and you can see the blueberries are already starting to grow”.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the blueberry bush… they can plant in the back of their property. People love these burning bushes because they get the red leaves in the Fall, our blueberry bush does the same thing” says, Todd.

Matt goes on to ask Charlie, ” Is there any particular time that you should be planting blueberries or are they one of those things that can grow during any part of the year”?

Todd responding with, “You can plant a blueberry bush any part of the year. It will show a little stress but you can see this small plant has blueberries on it and throughout the year it will just get bigger and bigger”.

Another new addition to their garden is mint, and Matt says, “Let me tell you, I never knew just how much of a variety of mint there is”.

“Chocolate mint here, apple mint– that’s strange– a strawberry mint, peppermint and spearmint”, says Todd.

Now with so much variety at their finger tips the two give some of the mint a taste test. Matt trying the chocolate mint as Charlie give the Strawberry mint a whirl.

“Tastes just like a peppermint patty”, says Matt.

According to Todd, the mint is also very good for keeping away unwanted guests like mosquitos and other bugs from your garden.