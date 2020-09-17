Watch Our Garden Grow: Covering up our garden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In last weeks segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acres Charlie Todd talked about the scary word ‘frost’. This week the two will talk about covering up their garden to keep it safe.

Todd says, ” Last week we were in the 80’s and 90’s but this weekend we will be closer to a freeze maybe 34 degrees two nights in a row’.

So now the two of them must work on project, “Save this garden’, but don’t worry Charlie’s got a plan.

“Try to protect it, this could be the last haul for our garden and basically like we spoke before, the whole idea is to cover it with a cloth’, says Todd.

Now the cloth we’re using to cover our garden will save our plants about four degrees.

Todd says, “Make sure it gets tucked in and around the plants because if the sun comes out and hits that plant with frost still on that leaf it will rupture all of the cells on the outside of that plant and that’s what a killing frost basically is”.

So what happens if you don’t have a cloth? No worries, Charlie says the ‘early bird, gets the worm’.

“You can do some protection by getting out there with a hose and spraying down that plant. It’s one of those things we do during the first part of Spring. If we get a late frost we go out first thing in the morning before that sun comes up and we’re out there spraying down every perennial and plant we can”, says Todd.

Todd says that it helps slow down the thawing process.