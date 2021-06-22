Watch Our Garden Grow: Deadheading

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – How do you keep your garden looking fresh all season? The answer is simple – deadheading!

Deading is the horticultural technique where you remove dead flower heads from your plant to encourage further blooming. You can do this by snapping off the dead flower head or cut it off with a tool (scissors or pruners).

So what flowers need to be deadheaded? Here is a quick list of just some of our top picks.

Geraniums

Marigolds

Petunias

Zinnia

Cosmos

Delphiniums

Hollyhocks

Snapdragons

Roses

Bee balms

Campanulas

Salvia

You can learn more about deadheading in this week’s edition of ‘Watch Our Garden Grow.’