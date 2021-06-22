The “Old Fashioned” customer service your desire in a Hardware store! We are more than just “Nuts & Bolts”. Come check us out!

Watch Our Garden Grow: Deadheading

Watch Our Garden Grow

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – How do you keep your garden looking fresh all season? The answer is simple – deadheading! 

Deading is the horticultural technique where you remove dead flower heads from your plant to encourage further blooming. You can do this by snapping off the dead flower head or cut it off with a tool (scissors or pruners). 

So what flowers need to be deadheaded? Here is a quick list of just some of our top picks.

  • Geraniums
  • Marigolds
  • Petunias
  • Zinnia
  • Cosmos
  • Delphiniums
  • Hollyhocks
  • Snapdragons
  • Roses
  • Bee balms
  • Campanulas
  • Salvia

You can learn more about deadheading in this week’s edition of ‘Watch Our Garden Grow.’

