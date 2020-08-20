Watch Our Garden Grow: Enjoying our fruits of labor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In last weeks segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd talked about some things you can do indoors on a rainy day.

This week the two are putting down the gardening tools and digging into their fruits of labor.

Matt starting off this weeks segment with eyes wide open saying, “What are we doing this week in Watch Our Garden Grow… I’m pretty excited because I see food in front of me”.

Todd responding, ” I thought it would be a good time to reap what we sow a bit”. “I was thinking we could use some of our vegetables from the garden and make a sandwich”, says Todd.

Meaning after months of hard work, the two finally get to eat!

“I brought some cheese”, said Todd. Matt laughing and responding with, “What’s a sandwich without cheese”?

The next step Matt had to skip.

Todd says, ” I use a little bit of mayonnaise”. Matt responding with, ” I’m out, I’m holding back gags as we speak”.

Then the two grabbed the ham and cheese before digging into their garden for the rest.

“I figured we could use the micro-greens we used last week”, said Todd.

Matt quickly adding, “and the tomatoes we’re using are grown right out here in our garden as well”.

“Lets touch up, dink and sink it”, said Matt.

The two touching up their sandwiches, saluting to the fruits of their labor and enjoying a well earned meal.