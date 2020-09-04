Watch Our Garden Grow: Fall Frost

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In last week’s segment of Watch Our Garden Grow our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd started making room in their garden. This week the two talk about a gardener’s worst nightmare come Fall.

Todd starting this weeks segment by saying, “we’re getting into late summer and we’re actually not far off of Fall which brings to mind the ‘F’ word… Frost.

While it is technically still Summer, Fall like weather is just around the corner.

“Its usually slated around the 21st of September, it’s time to start thinking about your garden and what is going to survive the frost and what can go a little bit longer”, says Todd.

But no worries folks, Charlie’s got a solution, a row cover.

“If you know there’s going to be a frost its a lightweight cloth that will save 4 to 5 degrees on the plant.. If you know there’s going to be a frost cover as much as you can and it will help protect things and keep the frost off so cover it at night and never use plastic”, says Todd.

While the row cover will help some plants, we do have some plants in our garden growing that actually will do fine in colder weather.

“A lot of plants we planted are cold hearty and you’re in front of one right..brussel sprouts your favorite”, said Todd to Matt.

Matt quickly laughing and saying, “there’s a lot of things out of this garden I would much rather eat, actually 99% of it”!

Some of the other hearty vegetables that will do well come Fall weather are onions, peas and kale.