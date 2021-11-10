Watch Our Garden Grow: Fall garden cleanup

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – It’s the end of the gardening season. The first frost has arrived. Many of you have already brought those outside plants in for the winter months. You might be asking yourself, should I clean out my garden for the season?

In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, garden expert Charlie Todd shares why it’s okay to leave your garden alone and let Mother Nature do her thing.

However, if you have an urge to cleanup, Todd shows you how. It’s all in this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow.

