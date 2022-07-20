SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Planting your garden doesn’t have to stop when summer’s over, and right now is the perfect time to start thinking ahead to the fall.

“Now’s the time to think ahead and get this stuff into the ground,” said Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres. “It gives [the plants] a chance to root, and as we go into late summer and fall, it actually is one of the better times to plant because the ground is warm.”

Todd said that after a few weeks, you can stop fertilizing your fall perennials. this will give them a chance to focus their energy on establishing a strong root base so they can withstand the winter.

And just like summer perennials, fall plants come in all sorts of varieties. Grasses, rudbeckia (brown-eyed Susan), sedum (which looks like a succulent), sea holly, hellebores (which will flower even when it’s snowing), and creeping fox.