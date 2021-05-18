Watch Our Garden Grow: Getting started

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As we are starting to see warmer temperatures in our forecasts and inch closer to Summer, many are wondering when they can get that garden started.

Our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acres Charlie Todd are back at it with ‘watch Our Garden Grow’.

Matt beginning this weeks segment by asking Charlie, ” Its been almost a year since we watched our garden grow and it’s that time of year again. So what are we going to be doing in the initial startup week”?

“Well the initial startup week is again trying to figure out what we’re going to plan and what can be planted now” says Todd.

As we learned last year when it comes to getting that garden started, timing is everything.

Todd bringing some examples of things that you can actually start doing in your garden early on into the season.

Todd says, “there are some cool weather crops, meaning that you can get them started even though we’re still going to be getting a frost at night. Peas is one of the first things, snow peas, frosty peas. Peas like to climb so I figured we’ll plant them on the trellis that we’ve got there”.

Our garden can’t be simply peas so as we wait for the weather to get just right there are a few other things we can get started early as well.

Todd agreeing, ” Exactly, but also beets, broccoli, kale, onion sets and cabbage. So there are some things that you can actually get started early”.

For those jonesing to get those gardens growing, hold on just a second. Our garden expert has a warning for you. Especially for those that like spicing things up.

“Remember we had snow and almost 20 mile an hour winds last May so people jumped the gun and put their pepper plants in early, and these pepper plants or any pepper plants basically you’re not supposed to put in the ground until the ground temperature is in that 60 to 70 degrees”, says Todd.

“Don’t put your peppers in early, is is really one of the main things wait until it warms up, and you’ll your plants will be much happier” says Todd.