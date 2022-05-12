SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – May is the time of year you need to get the ground ready for your summer garden.

The first thing you should do is clean out the debris from winter. “Many people do it in the fall, but we always say, wait until spring,” 18 News garden expert Charlie Todd said. “The reason many plants still have seed heads which feed the birds. Plus, it’s the time for your perennials to spread,” Todd continued.

What about adding dirt or nutrients to the ground? Todd said, don’t do it. If you need to add anything, he recommends compost.

Also, before you start pulling things out of the ground, you might want to wait. “I don’t suggest you start pulling things out of the ground unless you know (for sure) that it’s not a perennial, Todd said. “The reason, a lot of perennials are just starting,” he continued.

