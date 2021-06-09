Watch Our Garden Grow: Grow bag herb garden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Would you like to grow a small garden but don’t have enough space? Now you can! It’s pretty simple too.

In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, Zach Wheeler joins gardening expert Charlie Todd, as the two show us how to use a grow bag to make a small herb garden.

What is a grow bag?

Grow Bags used in this segment

I’ve really enjoyed expanding my garden this year by using some grow bags. It’s the first time I’ve used them too. The bags are light, easy to move, and have great drainage. Grow bags come in multiple gallons (from 1, 5 all the way to 30), and the bags are also great for the environment. It’s a wonderful way to expand your garden, especially if you do not have a lot of space. Zach Wheeler







Zach Wheeler shares a few of the grow bag planters he’s made this 2021 growing season.

To make a grow bag herb garden you’ll need the following;

5-gallon grow bag

Good Soil

5-7 Herb Plants

We used rosemary, basil, parsley, cilantro, dill and, oregano in our herb garden.