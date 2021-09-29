Watch Our Garden Grow: Invasive plants to watch out for

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Some plants may look pretty, but they pose a serious threat to some local economies. These are what we call invasive plants.

New York State has taken steps toward slowing the spread of invasive plants. In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, Zach Wheeler takes a look at the top five invasive plants that could be lurking in your garden.

What is an Invasive Species?

Invasive species are non-native species that can cause harm to the environment, the economy or to human health. Invasives come from all around the world. As international trade increases, so does the rate of invasive species introductions. Invasive species are one of the greatest threats to New York’s biodiversity. They cause or contribute to: habitat degradation and loss; the loss of native fish, wildlife and tree species; the loss of recreational opportunities and income; and crop damage and diseases in humans and livestock .

 New York Dept. of Environmental Conservation

The following are the top 5 common invasive plants you’ll find here in the Twin Tiers. These 5 are highlighted in this edition of WOGG.

  • Tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima)
  • Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica)
  • Purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria)
  • Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii)
  • Burning Bush (Euonymus alatus) 

Check out the New York State DEC’s list of prohibited invasive plants HERE

