SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The end of summer is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to plant your mums to keep your garden colorful through early fall.

Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center said that it’s important to remember that mums in pots this time of year are already rootbound, so they need to be watered often. And when you’re watering them, just like other potted flowers, don’t spray the hose directly on the top of the plant.

Since now is the perfect time to plant mums, you also have to be mindful of the fact that the whole plant is growing out of one stem.

“It looks like there should be multiple stems and there isn’t,” Todd said, “so you got to be a little bit careful with them.”

If you buy and plant them earlier in the year, Todd also suggests trimming them back a few times before early July. This will help prevent them from growing too tall (which brings the risk of snapping the stems) and keep their signature low-and-round look.

Though they are fall flowers, they won’t last the entire season. Mums are really meant to peak from September through early October, with the flowers opening up on colder nights. To keep them blooming as long as possible, you can pinch off the flowers that are starting to fade, which helps direct the plant’s energy into the numerous buds waiting to bloom.