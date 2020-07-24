Watch Our Garden Grow: Keeping Critters Out

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In last weeks segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, 18 News’ Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd brought two new addition to their garden. In this weeks segment the two have some tips and tricks on keeping critters away.

As the episode started Matt says to Charlie, “For this week I noticed we’ve had some critters scurrying around our garden, so to segway that I guess what are we talking about this week in watching our garden grow”?

“I figured because of that we need to make a mix, this is something that will help with deer squirrels and rabbits”.

Now, our goal is obviously not to harm these animals, so Charlie has come up with a way to keep them out while keeping our garden growing.

“Blood meal and some basic spices… granulated garlic, cayenne pepper, black pepper and one of the most important ingredients ground clove”, says Todd.

Once we mix those all up we have ourselves the perfect repellent and even a fertilizer to help those plants really reach their limits.

“This is the dried blood, it’s nitrogen, it’s a fertilizer for plants. We’re using something natural and the deer ill just walk away from it”, says Todd.

So lets get started.

“Get your bloodmeal and pour it into a container. Once you put your blood meal in you’re going to do a tablespoon full of each spice”, says Todd.

“I feel like you’re Emeril Lagasse eyeing it all out…BAM”, laughed Matt.

“Oh man, and I’m the last person you want cooking for you”, says Todd.

Once all od our ingredients are together and mixed we get to have a little bit of fun.

It isn’t just deer and squirrels you have to be worried about in those gardens. It’s also the creepy crawlers but, Charlie has us covered.

“Take a tablespoon full of dawn dish-washing liquid to a quart of water– add it to the spray bottle and spray all your plants and leaves. If you see something crawling on it- -rather than going to a harsh chemical first try the soapy water”, says Todd.

“The soap gets into the insect and shuts it down”, says Todd.

The blood meal, mixer and spray bottles were all purchased at our sponsor Bulkhead Hardware.