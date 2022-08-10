SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – With school around the corner and vacations finishing up, this time of year is busy. Succulents may be the best option if you don’t want to think too hard about taking care of your house plants.

“One of the biggest things that people killed them with is kindness,” said Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres. “They tend to feel the need to overwater succulents.”

Succulents love to stay dry because they’re related to cacti. And when it does get dry, it triggers the succulent to send out more roots, establishing itself even better.

But the roots don’t go too deep. Succulents stay very shallow in the soil, making it easy to propagate them should they break off.

Many succulents can’t survive a New York winter, but some, like hens and chicks, handle the freeze well and return each year with smaller buds in stow. (Just keep an eye out for any deer looking to eat them).

Because they’re so similar to cactus, the care for the desert plants is also similar. Todd said that you can use a simple pair of kitchen tongs to re-pot them, and duct tape to remove any of the small needles from your hands.