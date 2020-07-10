Watch Our Garden Grow: Learning from our mistakes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week Matt Paddock and Charlie Todd talked about the importance of trimming those tomato plants. In this week’s episode the two break down their first failure and show us how to prevent it from happening again.

Matt starting out this weeks segment by stating, ” I see our tomato plants are starting to grow, and our cherry tomatoes are coming in perfectly… but what happened to our money maker tomato plant right here”?

Todd says, “Well this was a tomato that started earlier than all of the rest of them, this was a blunder that was my fault”.

For this specific tomato plant Charlie and I used a plastic zip tie to help the plant grow on our stake, something that went awfully wrong.

These got too heavy because it was loaded with tomatoes and when I went to move it the weight of it took it because this was held way too tight”, said Todd.

No worries, we live and we learn, and now charlie has a new tip to keep this from happening again.

“I took an old t-shirt and cut it into strips because when you’re strapping up your vegetation even trees, you want to use something that is loose that has a little bit of give when storms or air movement comes so that the plant can flex and move”, says Todd. “Basically you just want to make sure there is some give and take”.

While mistakes happen, the two didn’t let that damper their spirits.

“We had an oops”, says Todd. Matt responding with, “To be fair we’ve been doing this for 2-3 months now, if this is our first oops then I’d say the gardening segment is going pretty well”.

The two even taking a second to enjoy their successes.

“Fun thing is now we can start to taste the fruits of our labor– do we dink and sink it? Send it! Tastes just like sugar”, said Todd.