Watch Our Garden Grow: Microgreens on a rainy day

In last weeks segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, our 18 News Reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acres Charlie Todd talked about keeping creepy crawlers out of your garden.

This week the two bring their garden indoors and discuss some things you can do on a rainy day.

During the summer, weather can be unpredictable, especially during storm season. so Charlie came up with an idea that we could do indoors.

“In this gardening segment, we do microgreens. We’re going to eat the sprouts, the idea is when you’re using microgreens the nutrient is 5 to 6 times more than the finished plant”, says Todd.

While the nutrients pack quite the punch, micro greens are pretty simple to get started.

“Were going to do a mix which is mixed greens. You need a tray, one with no holes in it to hold the moisture in and our other tray has slats in it to keep the soil moist but not really we. For microgreens, you don’t need a lot of dirt”, says Todd.

Next, the seeds.

“The whole idea is you are spreading these seeds across the surface and then microgreens you’re going to want to put something on top of it. It’ll create a stronger root base because we’re going to harvest them when they’re only a couple inches tall. Once this starts to germinate and push up that when you’re going to remove the tray”, says Todd.

After a week, week and a half, BAM! We’ve got micro greens.

