SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re looking to eat more healthily or spruce up your smoothies, salads, and sandwiches, look no further than microgreens.

Shabnam Allwood, owner of Nooshe Joon Farm in West Elmira, specializes in growing organic microgreens that can be used for an almost endless list of dishes. Microgreens are simply baby plants that are harvested at about the time “of their peak nutrient capacity” at about 7 to 10 days old, Allwood explained.

With hundreds of different greens, they can range from cilantro and basil to broccoli, pea shoots, and radishes, to even sunflower shoots. And the list of things they can be used for is equally as long. They can make a great addition to smoothies, juices, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pizza and pastas.

Growing them is easy, as well. Allwood sells starter kits with a variety of microgreens that you can grow in your kitchen with enough light and plenty—but not too much—water. For the first couple days, a few sprays of water from a spray bottle should be enough to germinate the seeds. And on days 3 and 4, Allwood said to add no more than 1/8 cup of water.

By the time they reach their peak just days later, the microgreens are full of vibrant colors, making them a great activity for kids to experiment with.

“They were just so fascinating to watch as they grew,” Allwood explained, describing how she got into microgreen farming.