Watch Our Garden Grow: Native Plants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Many gardeners love incorporating exotic plants into their gardens, sometimes skipping the native plants. In this week’s edition of ‘Watch our Garden Grow,’ our Zach Wheeler shows us some compelling reasons why you should plant natives in your garden.

Green Twister Coneflower (Echinacea Twister) from the garden of Zach Wheeler. A native plant to the Northeast.

Okay, so I need to show you my Green-Twister Coneflower that just bloomed this past weekend. I love the twisting green petals that have pink and purple accents in the center of the blooms. This plant was a new addition to my garden this year. I’m sure you over me talking about coneflower, but these beauties are native to our region. As we’ll learn, there are so many benefits of adding native plants to your garden.

The first benefit, native plants provide a very natural look to your garden. The second benefit, they provide nectar for our local bees, butterflies, and other wildlife, supporting our local ecosystem.

To learn more, make sure to watch this week’s edition of WOGG.