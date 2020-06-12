Watch our Garden Grow: Peas, Peppers, and a Trellis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week our 18 News reproter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd got their victory garden growing with tomato plants, this week the two really start to see their garden fill up.

Charlie Todd says, ” this week I figured we could talk about peas and putting them into our raised beds. Now, we’re putting them in later than we should be but with the cover and trellis I think we should be okay”.

Todd says, ” Peas like it cooler, so they should’ve gone in earlier but we can try it anyway and see”.

Another vegetable Charlie says alot of you the viewers have inquired about are peppers, but don’t worry, Todd has some helpful tips.

Todd went on to say, “People don’t realize the pepper plant is a tropical plant… meaning the ground has to be 60 degrees. He jokingly went on to say , you saw what our May was like”.

“With peppers they like to be together, so don’t space them too far apart. It’s a pollinating thing, they like when their leaves get to full size to be touching their neighbor next door’ says, Todd.

For those that may have jumped the gun and planted their peppers a little early. No worries Todd has some reassurance.

“The ones that put them in early, watch them, and see… they will probably turn around unless they rotted off, but for the most part if they look rough, these hot summer days aren’t helping but they should take back off” says, Todd.

Lastly, Charlie installed a 16 foot stock panel to really put our garden a step above the rest. He calls it, a trellis.

“For our peas that love to climb and cucumbers that also love to climb… in theory they should come right over the top of this. The peas and cucumbers will dangle right down on us”.