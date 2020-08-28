Watch Our Garden Grow: Picking our crops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In last week’s segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, 18 News reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acres Charlie Todd sat down for a snack. This week the two start picking some of their crops to make room for more.

Charlie starting this weeks segment saying, “Well I figured we would start actually getting some of the things from the garden because the more you pick the more they will want to produce”.

Now some of the things really flourishing in our garden are green peas, tomatoes, peppers and even Charlies dreaded jalapenos.

Now Charlie and Matt made an agreement before the segment was even started according to Matt who says, “When we first started the one thing that we agreed we needed to grow were jalapenos”. Matt said to Todd, “I know you’re not the biggest fan of spicy things but today we’re punishing you a bit, we’re going to dink and sink one of these hot peppers.”

Charlie being the good sport that he is willingly accepted the challenge and gave the viewers a little bit of a laugh heading into the weekend saying, “oh my goodness, holy cow, those are spicy”, as Matt laughed.

“Tea doesn’t get rid of it, im hoping these green peppers will take down the heat a bit”, says Todd.

SPOILER: They didn’t.

As the segment came to an end, the two took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing just how far the garden has come and the lessons that have come around full circle.