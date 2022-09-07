SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers have seen a lot of rain in the past week, but it doesn’t quite make up for the months of dry summer we’ve already had.

Fall is one of the best times to plant, explained Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres, because the ground is already warm. Planting in the spring usually means the ground is cool and won’t help the plant establish a strong root base as quickly.

But an important thing to keep in mind is that even with the sudden burst of rainy days, the ground is still dry below the surface.

“This year if you’re going to do any fall planting, make sure you water everything that you’re putting in,” Todd said. And hand watering is much more efficient than using a sprinkler because it will actually soak through the root system of the plant.

Planting certain perennials—like foxglove—in the fall allows them to establish a strong enough root base that come spring, they will essentially be a second-year plant.