Watch Our Garden Grow: Planting in July

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the coronavirus continues to affect people across the country, many people are turning to ‘ Victory Gardens’ as a way of putting food on the table. This week our reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd walk us through some of the things you can get started as late as July.

Charlie Todd telling our reporter Matt Paddock, ” Basically, I thought we’re coming into July and a lot of people don’t realize you can still plant. So I brought seeds to see what you can actually grow in the month of July. There are still quite a few things that can keep your garden growing”.

Some of those seeds that Charlie is talking about… cucumbers, lettuce, micro-greens and sunflowers.

“We’re breaking that myth that we have to be done planting by Memorial Day. In our region, because it’s a little bit shorter you are mainly going to be using greens but even tomatoes for example, you can still plant a tomato plant” says, Todd.

Another one of those greens that Charlie is talking about, nasturtium.

“Basically i figured we’ve got extra space in the garden and the whole thing about urban gardening is to use as much space as you possibly can” says, Todd.

We also decided to plant some lettuce.

“Lets see if its so easy a cave man can do it.. How much should I have it spread apart?” said, Matt.

This isn’t head lettuce, this is our leaf lettuce so open it up and just back the soil in” says, Todd.