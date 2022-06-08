SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re looking to make a pollinator-friendly garden, a variety of colorful flowers is the best way to go.

Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center said that bees, especially honeybees, will go for just about anything. But there are other pollinators to keep in mind, too, like hummingbirds, butterflies, and even moths.

“What they’re looking for is basically any flower that has a bell shape to it,” Todd said. That shape facilitates the hummingbirds to reach their beaks inside for the nectar.

And if you’re lucky, you might get to see a hummingbird moth in your garden.

There are several species of the hummingbird moth in the genus Hemaris. At first glance, you might be convinced it’s not actually a moth. They move, sound, and behave just like their avian counterparts.

Toss said they can live up to seven months, especially down south where it’s warmer. They also develop transparent wings after their first few flights after hatching.