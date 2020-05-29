Watch Our Garden Grow: Raised Beds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Last week on Watch Our Garden Grow Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd took us through some of those vegetables that are good to start growing early. This week Charlie shows us how raised beds can be a game changer when it comes to watching that garden grow.

Todd says, “When you’re building a raised bed the main thing you want to do is stay away from is treated lumber, which is made to last by pumping chemicals into it. He says that he was able to secure some nice rough cut pine which is a perfect thing for a raised bed and it will last for a long time”.

Next, Charlie and Matt had to get their raised bed filled and as you can see from the video attached above, the two of them had already gotten started.

Todd says, “One of the quickest ways to start a raised bed is laying cardboard, clean cardboard. This clean cardboard will work like clean landscape fabric, only it will break down naturally and let moisture go in which gives our garden a fighting chance”.

Now, the next step is your soil, which Charlie says is the most important thing. He says that since our areas topsoil is basically clay, you should steer away from it and spend the money and do it wisely.

Todd says, “With soil you want it to be able to drain, so we’ve got a mixture of peat moss which is basically ground wood and mixed it with the potting soil. The white pellets are for drainage so you need something that will catch the water”.

Lastly, Todd says, “You don’t want the sun to come down on the exposed soil you’ve created because it will take nutrients out of the soil, so to help keep moisture into the plants and protect them you should do a layer of a hard bark mulch on top”.

Coming up next week, you can finally watch as our garden begins to grow.