SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – No one likes to have to deal with weeds in their garden, especially if the soil has been neglected for some time. Luckily, one simple fix can help prevent weeds from completely taking over.

Rather than using landscape cloth—which weeds can root through, making it difficult to permanently get rid of them—Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres said regular cardboard will do the trick. Weeds won’t be able to grow up through the cardboard from underneath.

“I know it gets overwhelming and some people just give up sometimes,” Todd said. “But there are easy ways to just go back and pull things.”

When covering up the cardboard, be sure to use a heavy layer of loose mulch.

“Use one that’s been ground. Nice and loose,” Todd said. “It’ll allow the moisture to go through, but it’ll also help beat the feed, the plants.”

Any weeds that do start to root in the mulch will be easy to pull out since their root base will be so shallow. You can top off the garden with any large rocks you took out to make it look as natural as possible.

And the best part, cardboard will break down more easily than plastic landscape cloth.

“You’re not disturbing the soil so you’re protecting the worms and all the microorganisms will actually love the cardboard as it breaks down because it’s just giving them you know, something to protect it,” said Todd. “And it’s not going to hurt the environment. And you’re recycling in a way.”