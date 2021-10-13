Watch Our Garden Grow: The newsroom garden tour

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Hey everybody, Zach Wheeler here. In this week’s edition of Watch Our Garden Grow, I wanted to do something a bit different. So, I decided to give you a tour of our remarkable plant collection on full display in our newsroom.

I first started adding plants to our newsroom before the coronavirus pandemic. During the pandemic – our garden grew. My goal was to help clean the air and create a welcoming environment, filling our newsroom with air-purifying plants. Each of the plants I selected helps aid in the removal of unwanted and harmful pollutants.

Here are just some of the plants that we have in our newsroom. I’ll be adding photos all this week. So make sure you check them out.