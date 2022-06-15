SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer is the time to be outside enjoying a campfire or a picnic. But the outdoors bring the annoyance of mosquitoes and bug bites. Luckily, there’s a specific plant than can help.

Citronella is a type of geranium, which means you can strip off the lower leaves in order to plant it deeper in the soil. In turn, “it’ll just give you more root base, which gives you a bigger plant,” said Charlie Todd of Chamberlain Acres.

But the real power in the citronella is the way it smells.

Chamberlain’s plants have been raised to smell like lemon, which mosquitoes supposedly don’t like, and some people swear by it. You can rub the leaves right on your skin and let the natural oils do their work to ward off bugs.

“It’s a natural oil from the plant, so usually people don’t have any reaction to it,” Todd said.

And the best part: it smells better than traditional bug spray.