Watch Our Garden Grow: Timing is Everything

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd took us through getting our garden started. This week Charlie explains the importance of timing when it comes to getting your garden growing.

When it comes to getting your garden started, it may sound cliche but timing is everything. Todd says, “Timing basically is a huge thing with your garden being successful. We’re in Upstate New York zone 5 meaning the colder part and what that means with zoning is that the higher the number, the warmer it is”.

For those of you who have lived in Upstate New York for the majority of your life you know it comes as no surprise to see snow around Mother’s Day.

Charlie Todd says, “The main thing you have to worry about is frost, we still get a hard frost in May usually”.

Gardening is new to Matt, so he asked Todd “What happens if you start gardening too early”?

Todd responded, “Our grandparents never planted before Memorial Day, it was part of Memorial day to go out and garden”

Todd says, “Frost will freeze the top of the plant and when the sun comes out all of the microbes inside of it will explode and within an hour you will see the leaves turn black and you’ll know it was hit by frost”.

So if you want to get your garden started, Todd says “get your plants in pots and wait”.