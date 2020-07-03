Watch Our Garden Grow: Trimming our Tomatoes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In Last weeks segment of Watch Our Garden Grow, Matt Paddock and Chamberlain Acre’s Charlie Todd showed us some of the things we can get growing as late as July. In this week’s episode the two show us how to keep those tomato plants growing strong.

Todd says, “The tomatoes are getting tall enough now so we really need to start cleaning ’em up. People don’t realize when you plant a tomato they’re a vine, in order to get the fruit to go to the size you want there’s a lot of foliage there that doesn’t need to be there”.

Matt went on to joke that the two need to do as much trimming as necessary because he sees BLT sandwiches in his near future.

So next, Charlie broke out his handy dandy hedge trimmer to help the two begin trimming their tomato plants. To make sure they were getting the most out of their fruit.

Todd says, “Look at a tomato plant, anything underneath its first fruit we really need to remove. You don’t want dirt to be able to splash back underneath the leaf, that’s what helps start the blight and can help cause disease to the fruit”.

Now, for beginners like Matt, any tip and trick to keep the garden growing strong is much needed… and no worries Charlie has the two covered.

Todd says, “Follow the main vine up and anything below the first set of fruit you can just take and cut, you don’t want to rip it off”.

Matt, noticing some of the leaves are wilted asks if this okay as Todd responds, ““Not necessarily you may have some water damage. Plants can get sunburn just like we can”.