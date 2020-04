ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – During World War I, and World War II gardens were planted at private residences and in public parks in countries around the world. Previously, during war times governments would encourage their citizens to plant victory gardens to supplement food supply, and boost morale.

Starting Friday, April 17th WETM Anchor Matt Paddock will be planting a victory garden and giving weekly updates during the Friday 5 PM Newscasts.