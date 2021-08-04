Watch Our Garden Grow: Sansevieria, the perfect house plant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It rained during our scheduled Watch our Garden Grow shoot, so we decided to take it inside and learn about a popular house plant – Sansevieria.

This hardy plant is native to Africa. There are 70+ species of Sansevieria. Some of the common names are snake plant and mother-in-law’s tongue.

Sansevieria are unique in that they were the focus of The NASA Clean Air Study. The study was researching ways to clean the air in space stations.

Its results suggested that, in addition to absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis, certain common indoor plants may also provide a natural way of removing volatile organic pollutants. Benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene were tested. NASA’s Interior Landscape Plants for Indoor Air Pollution Abatement

Sansevieria is one of those plants. That’s why many people place them in their bedrooms.

The care is easy for a Sanseveria – leave it alone! The plant is better underwatered than overwatered. Many people only water their Sanseveiera once a month, and they do just fine. It’s a drought-tolerant plant, but the leaves will curl if it’s under-watered.

They will grow best in bright, filtered light. However, it can acclimate to low light too.