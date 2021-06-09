Watkins Glen International nominated for USA Today’s Best NASCAR Track

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International has nominated for USA Today’s Best NASCAR Track for the fifth time in seven years.

Watkins Glen International is among 10 tracks in the United States to be nominated, including Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the fan vote to select the best track in the country, Watkins Glen International is currently third behind Road America and the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

At one time the home of the F1 US Grand Prix, today Watkins Glen’s biggest race is its annual NASCAR date that sees its two top tier series competing on a doubleheader weekend. The fast lefts and rights of this upstate New York have seen more than a few daring last-lap moves and the “bus stop” on the backstretch is a legendary spot for intrepid drivers to make up time.

Fans have until July 5 to vote for the top race track in the country. To vote for the Best NASCAR Track in the country, click the above link

Watkins Glen International has won the USA Today’s Best NASCAR Track title four of the last six years, including in 2020 when there were no NASCAR races at The Glen due to COVID-19. They previously won in 2016, 2017 and 2018.