One of the most important things children learn is their place in the world around them. The changing weather is probably the most easily observed part of the natural world and is part of every child's daily experience.

In the Weather Wisdom program, elementary school age students get a chance to learn about the science behind the weather and how weather forecasts are made.

We take students behind the scenes of the 18 Storm Team, and show them how we make a forecast and how that forecast gets on the air. Students also learn about the different types of clouds, precipitation and the danger posed by extreme weather.

Our meteorologists will spend time answering the children's questions and selecting one student to ask their question on camera to be answered live on 18 News at 5:30pm on Fridays.

If you would like a visit from the 18 Storm Team, you can email them at 18stormteam@wetmtv.com.