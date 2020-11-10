2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season cinches record for most named storms

This week was another busy one in the tropics with Tropical Storm Eta making landfall in the Florida Keys on Monday, allowing for 2020 to break yet another record. Eta brought over a foot of rain to parts of Southern Florida and tropical storm force winds. Eta becomes the 12th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season to make landfall in the continental United States, extending the record of 9 storms set back in 1916.

Subtropical Storm Theta formed on Monday, which officially makes 2020 the busiest hurricane season on record with a running total so far of 29 storms, beating 2005’s 28 named storms. There is still over two weeks left of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, it’s very possible we will be able to extend this record.