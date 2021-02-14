A first look at the incoming winter storm

A WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR MONDAY & TUESDAY, CLICK HERE. FOR MORE.

Winter Storm Watch for Chemung, Steuben, Tompkins, Schuyler, Tioga (N.Y.) until 4:00 pm Tuesday

Winter Storm Watch for Bradford County 4:00 pm Tuesday

Winter Storm Watch for Tioga (Pa.) County until 1:00 pm Tuesday

Heavy Snow Possible of 8-12 inches for most of the area. 6-8 inches for parts of Bradford County.

The snow will come in multiple rounds with a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Travel could becoming very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Stick with the 18 Storm Team for the latest updates on this storm!