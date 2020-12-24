Afternoon Update on Christmas Eve Storm: Flooding Potential

WETM – A strong cold front moving through the region will bring the threat of flooding on Christmas Eve & Day.

A strong southerly breeze across the region ushered warm and moist air into the atmosphere. The combination of heavy rain, strong winds, and warm temperatures will lead to rapid snowmelt; leading to the potential for major flooding in areas.

Last week’s Winter Storm that dumped a large amount of snow is continuing to cause havoc in the area. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect until noon on Friday. Along with this, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Flood Warning for locations along the Susquehanna River.

Estimated rainfall accumulation will be in the range of 1.5-3″, isolated higher amounts will be possible. The heaviest rain is forecasted to pass through the region this evening and tonight.