Question: What are the different cloud types?

Answer: Clouds are classified on their height in the atmosphere and their appearance. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there are over 100 types of clouds.

For explanation purposes, we are grouping them into one of ten general types based on the height of the cloud base and their shape.

Low Level Clouds (Below ~6,500 ft) : Stratus, Cumulus, and Stratocumulus Mid Level Clouds ( ~6,500ft -23,000 ft): Altocumulus, Altostratus, and Nimbostratus High Level Clouds (~16,500-45,000 ft): Cirrus, Cirrostratus, and Cirrocumulus Cumulonimbus (Low/Mid/High Levels)

Here are what some of the prefixes commonly mean for cloud classification:

Cirro: Commonly thin and whispy

Cumulo: White and Fluffy; commonly look like cotton balls

Strato: Commonly widespread and “blanket” the sky

Nimbo: Commonly have the greatest height vertically

