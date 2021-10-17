Anna Answers: Why are we seeing lake effect showers?

Question: Why are we seeing lake effect showers?

Answer: Currently given our set up there are a few reasons we are seeing lake effect precipitation, espeically so early in the season.

Cold air- We have a cold air mass in place at the surface Lake temperatures- The sea surface temperatures are still warm at the surface from the heating during the summer Westerly winds- This is blowing the cold surface air over the lake helping to initiate showers

We also have an upper-level feature in place that is initiating rain as well, but is not related to lake effect.

In summary, We are seeing lake effect because we have a cold air mass in place and cold air at the surface and also westerly winds. Since the Great Lakes are still warm and we have cold air with westerly winds it is helping initiate those scattered lake effect showers.

