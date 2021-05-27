Camuto’a Commute Cast (05/27/2021)

After seeing active weather across the Twin Tiers yesterday, we will see quiet weather for your Thursday. An area of high pressure will build into the region today leading to quiet conditions. Cloud cover will continue to break through the morning leading to plenty of sunshine for the majority of your day. Thanks to a northwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph, temperatures will near 70 degrees, and it will be comfortable. Cloud cover will begin to build back in overnight ahead of an approaching weather system. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s.