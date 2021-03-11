Camuto’s Commute Cast (03/11/2021)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Asian mom says man spit at her, called her ‘Chinese virus’ as she held her baby by Queens park: NYPD
Gov. Cuomo lifts NYS Travel Restrictions
Famed Bible teacher Beth Moore quits Southern Baptists
What are the happiest cities in US?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Elmira College men’s hockey gets crucial win & Avoca/P’Burgh hoops advances
Video
Elmira Express football set for special season
Video
Alfred State College, more SUNY schools cleared to resume spring sports
Former Yankee Johnny Damon claims he’s targeted for Trump support in DUI arrest video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
COVID-19 & Communities of Color Town Hall
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Camuto’s Commute Cast (03/11/2021)
Camuto's Commute Cast
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Mar 11, 2021 / 06:36 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2021 / 06:36 AM EST
Camuto’s Commute Cast (03/11/2021)
Trending Now
Gov. Cuomo lifts NYS Travel Restrictions
Police say body found in Elmira likely outside for more than a day
Video
$3,000 child tax credit coming to parents in summer 2021
Video
Arnot Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Arnot Mall, Ira Davenport
Video
Corning Inc. named most innovative company in consumer electronics
Video
18 Live PA
New York State Fairgrounds to begin administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
Video
Boss Cam
Weather