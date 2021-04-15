Camuto’s Commute Cast (04/15/2021)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Hilton elementary school principal arrested, accused of sexually abusing at least 9 students
NY Philharmonic gives 1st concert with audience in 13 months
Man airlifted to Syracuse after being run over by a tractor in Clayton
Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug winner: April 15, 2021
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Elmira ND soccer cruises on senior night
Video
Twin Tiers Overtime returns – Kevin Hillman interview preview
Video
Cuomo: Too early to make decisions on vaccine requirement for stadium attendance
Video
Brian Courtney earns All-ACC Academic Team for Virginia
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Prince Philip
Community
18 Cares
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Camuto’s Commute Cast (04/15/2021)
Camuto's Commute Cast
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Apr 15, 2021 / 06:35 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 15, 2021 / 06:35 AM EDT
Camuto’s Commute Cast (04/15/2021)
Trending Now
One man dead in Elmira after shooting at Park Place
Video
Local entrepreneur starts new company after being laid off
Video
A local doctor’s opinion on exercising after the COVID vaccine
Video
Florida woman who coughed on cancer patient gets 30 days in jail
Two injured after boat rear-ends another boat on Cayuga Lake
Mansfield preparing to vaccinate students as Governor encourages vaccinations by semester’s end
Is it legal to require a COVID-19 vaccine for colleges and schools?
Video
Barbie The Welder forging a new path for young women
Video
Demolition begins on old “flat iron building” in Elmira
Video
Man airlifted to Syracuse after being run over by a tractor in Clayton