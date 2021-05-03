Camuto’s Commute Cast (05/03/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Corning Credit Union (CCU) and Elmira Downtown Development (EDD) announced Monday that CCU will provide a dollar-for-dollar match on gift certificate purchases to Elmira-area businesses through the Buy Now, Shop Later program.

Customers wishing to purchase a gift certificate may do so on the EDD’s website and CCU will automatically make a matching donation to that business, up to $50. For example, a business will receive $50 for a $25 gift certificate purchase. The match will run until the $25,000 in matching funds is exhausted.