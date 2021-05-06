Camuto’s Commute Cast (05/06/2021)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) -- One of the most powerful voices in Washington DC came to the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday to turn up the heat on efforts to loosen Covid restrictions that have halted non-essential travel across the United States-Canada border.

"I stand here today because we can't wait any longer," said US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. He said a plan could be worked out in a matter of weeks if the US Department of Homeland Security officials would just come to some agreement with their Canadian counterparts.