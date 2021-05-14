Camuto’s Commute Cast (05/14/2021)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM/NBC) - Reaction continues to pour in after house republicans boot Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership for taking on former President Trump and his false claims about the election.

A defiant Liz Cheney is vowing to fight on. She said she will continue to repudiate Trump for his lies about the 2020 election. "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," she told the press after Wednesday's vote to remove her.