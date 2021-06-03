Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/03/2021)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pharmacists and elected officials rallied outside the state capitol Wednesday, urging lawmakers to pass bills they say would save New York’s independent pharmacies. Opponents of the legislation claim it’ll dig deeper into patients’ pockets.

Clad in white lab coats, pharmacists from around New York State stood in East Capitol Park, urgently calling for the passage of bills they say are more important now than ever, with their businesses having been on the front lines of the pandemic and vaccination process.