Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/07/2021)

Waking up this morning to quiet conditions across the Twin Tiers. The fog that we are dealing with in the valley areas this morning will lift by 9-10 am. An area of high pressure to the south will continue to move off to our east today. The clockwise rotation from this pressure system will lead to a southwest wind direction. This southwest wind, sustained at 5-15 mph, will lead to a surge of warm and moist air into the region. Mid/High clouds will increase through the afternoon and there is the potential to see pop-up showers or storms develop. Thanks to the abundance of moisture, localized heavy rain will be possible with any downpours. The heat and humidity will continue with highs nearing 90 degrees. Lingering showers will begin to taper off tonight. Patchy to dense fog will develop especially in the valley areas. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.