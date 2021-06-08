Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/08/2021)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) - New York State Republicans are calling on the Legislature to end the state of emergency declared in March of last year. They are trying to get it done before the end of the legislative session on Thursday.

The Republican Conferences held a news conference Monday at the capitol. They outlined a concurrent resolution that would terminate Gov. Cuomo’s emergency declaration of March 2020 and return New York state to pre-pandemic operations and guidelines.