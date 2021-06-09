Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/09/2021)

Waking up this morning to patchy fog and muggy conditions across the Twin Tiers! Breaks in clouds will lead to some sunshine today before clouds thicken for the afternoon. The area of high pressure that has been impacting our region will continue to move east off the coast. A cold front will drop south through the region today bringing us our next chance for showers and storms. Spotty showers will begin to pop up around the midday hour across the Finger Lakes. The best timing for showers and storms will be mid-afternoon into this evening. Showers and storms will develop near the Finger Lakes and slowly progress their way south. The main concern will the potential for localized heavy rain from any storm that does develop! Locations that are most likely to see this activity will be near the New York/Pennsylvania border and south. Hot and humid with highs near the mid-80s. Showers will begin to taper off overnight as drier air is filtered in. Lows nearing 60.